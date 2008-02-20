The phenomenon of runaway children is a very serious problem nowadays, but many of these children are not runaways at all, they are actually throwaways.

Throwaway is a term that was recently invented by social workers to describe young children and adolescents who are unwanted or rejected by their families.And who are these throwaways?They are not really children, although they could be classified as children according to their age, and they are not really old enough to be adults, although most of them are more mature than adults.These street children are little people who have been denied a normal childhood.They could be called quasi-adults.In my travels around the world, I have seen many of these quasi-adult street kids.With my own eyes, I have seen a seven-year-old street kid taking care of a five-year-old street kid. So they are also quasi-parents.I have seen children 14 year olds -– and younger -- who have been kicked out of their parents’ homes and who are fending for themselves in quite difficult circumstances.I have seen children trying to study and go to school while living in a car.Everyone who is indifferent to the plight of these children is an oppressor.Many people say, “Their parents threw them away, their parents abandoned them, so their parents are responsible for the situation, not me.”However, this argument does not hold water.Yes, their parents did abandon them, but society also abandoned them, society also threw them away, so we are all responsible and we all must do something for them, since we are all members of society.And if we don’t, we are committing a very serious sin.And what kind of world is this anyway that throws away children?It is a ruined world.Is there no compassion, no empathy?Is there no concern for the plight of these street kids?People who have no compassion for abandoned little children have lost their humanity. So, let us do something for these throwaways before we all lose our humanity, and our souls