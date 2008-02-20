West should respect IAEA report on Iran: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad has called on the Western powers to respect the UN nuclear watchdog report confirming the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.

Addressing a rally in the southern city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday, Ahmadinejad said, “Today the (International Atomic Energy) Agency, which is legally in charge of this case, has prepared a report and announced that Iran’s activities are legal and there is no diversion… The major powers should respect the agency and its findings.”A report issued by the UN nuclear watchdog on November 8 confirmed the transparency of Iran’s nuclear program, saying it found Tehran to be generally truthful about the key aspects of its nuclear history.Ahmadinejad’s comments came ahead of IAEA Director General Mohamed ElBaradei’s report on Iran’s nuclear dossier to the IAEA Board of Governors due on Friday.The president vowed that Iran would not halt its efforts to access civilian nuclear technology.“Iran has the right to utilize peaceful nuclear energy and will not bow to any threat or unjustifiable regulations, and our nation’s slogan will always be ‘nuclear energy is our inalienable right.’”He rejected the major powers’ allegations that the Islamic Republic is pursuing nuclear weapons and accused the enemies of seeking to undermine the Iranian nation’s determination to access advanced technology.“Iran does not want to attack any country and will not allow any power to trample upon its rights,” he asserted.He went on to say that improving relations with neighboring states is among Iran’s top priorities. “The Iranian nation is the brother and friend of all regional countries and will stand by them in joy and sorrow,” he observed.--------- Persian Gulf not in need of foreign troopsAhmadinejad warned the Western forces to withdraw from the Persian Gulf, saying, “The region does not need the presence of foreigners.”“We hope those who interfere in the region’s affairs and are seeking to foment discord among regional countries will learn a lesson from Iranians’ perseverance and return their soldiers to their homeland.”“If the occupiers want to serve, it would be better for them to serve in their own countries. The regional countries do not need their service,” he argued.Middle Eastern states believe that the Western powers’ interference in regional affairs is meant to undermine the warm relations of neighboring countries, Ahmadinejad added