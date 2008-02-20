Iran’s nuclear plans are peaceful: Larijani

Iran’s former top security official has said the United Nations watchdog investigating Tehran’s nuclear plans now has all the information it needs to establish that the program is of a peaceful nature.

Ali Larijani was one of the architects of the “work plan” agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency in August. It was designed to answer all outstanding questions about Iran’s nuclear program dating from the 1980s but was opposed by those, including the U.S., who saw it as a diversion from attempts to stop Iran’s uranium enrichment.An eagerly anticipated report by Mohamed ElBaradei, head of the IAEA, on the progress of the work plan is due to be circulated to diplomats later this week.“It is (the) IAEA that is important to us,” Larijani told the Financial Times in his first interview with the foreign media since resigning as nuclear negotiator in October. “We have finished answering all their… questions.”Larijani is still proud of the work plan -- the fruit of more than two years of handling the nuclear brief and holding talks with Javier Solana, the European Union’s foreign policy chief. “It was the initiative by me, Mr. ElBaradei, and Mr. Solana,” he said.The former negotiator criticized the five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany for not waiting for ElBaradei’s report before drafting a third UN resolution earlier this month. “They have to continue it with shame,” he said. “It is a stubborn approach with no logic, which can have impacts on our relations with the IAEA.”(Source: Financial Times)