Asian stocks fall, led by banks, on concern losses will widen

TOKYO (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell, sending the region’s benchmark to its biggest decline in two weeks, on concern banks will report more sub-prime-related losses and after oil surged above $100 a barrel.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. led banks lower after the Financial Times said Credit Agricole SA may announce further write-downs and KKR Financial Holdings LLC deferred repayment on commercial paper debt. Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. and Tokyo Electric Power Co. tumbled on concern fuel costs will raise.“Sentiment is already weak and this kind of sub-prime- related news only adds to the negativity,” said David Leong, who heads the Singapore trading desk at First State Investments Ltd., which manages $22 billion in global equities.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2.8 percent to 141.95 at 7:23 p.m. in Tokyo, its biggest decline since Feb. 6. It has slumped 10 percent this year amid mounting losses related to investments in U.S. sub-prime mortgages. A gauge of financial stocks had the largest loss among the index's 10 industry groups.Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average sank 3.3 percent to 13,310.37. Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. had the biggest percentage decline on MSCI’s Asian index, after a researcher forecast lower condominium sales in Japan. All Asian benchmarks open for trading retreated except in Pakistan, where the Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index rose 0.6 percent to a record.------------------------------------------More write-downs?Mitsubishi UFJ, Japan’s largest publicly traded bank dropped 4.4 percent to 919 yen, the biggest decline since Feb. 6. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., the No. 2 Japanese bank, tumbled 5.7 percent to 748,000 yen. Macquarie Group Ltd., Australia’s largest securities firm, declined 7.1 percent to A$52.70, the lowest level since June 2005.The Financial Times reported that Credit Agricole, France’s biggest retail bank, may say it will write down another 650 million euros ($956 million) to 900 million euros when it announces 2007 results on March 5. KKR Financial, the publicly traded affiliate of private equity group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co., said it extended the repayment deadline of its asset-backed commercial papers for the second time to March, according to a regulatory filing.Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea’s biggest carmaker, dropped 2.5 percent to 67,200 yen, its lowest level since Jan. 22. Toyota Motor Corp., Japan’s largest automaker, slid 3.5 percent to 6,090 yen, the biggest slump since Jan. 28. Honda Motor Co., Japan’s No. 2, fell 2.6 percent to 3,320 yen.-------------------------------Shaving off growthCrude oil rose 4.7 percent to settle at $100.01 a barrel in New York, a record closing price. Futures reached $100.10, the highest intraday price since trading began in 1983. Oil was recently at $99.04.“It adds to the cost of companies that are not producing oil,” said Elan Cohen, who helps oversee $350 billion in assets at JPMorgan Private Bank in Singapore.Korea Electric Power Corp., South Korea’s biggest electricity generator, retreated 2.9 percent to 34,000 won. Tokyo Electric Power, Asia’s biggest utility company, declined 1.6 percent to 2,725 yen. Kansai Electric Power Co., Japan’s second-biggest power producer, dropped 2.6 percent to 2,600 yen.Japanese importers of liquefied natural gas may have to pay an extra $3.5 billion, said an official involved in the contract talks between utility companies and suppliers, who asked not to be named because of confidentiality agreements. Fuel prices have raised more than expected the past four years.-----------------------------------Airlines, shippingWoodside Petroleum Ltd., the second-largest Australian oil and gas producer, gained 4.6 percent to A$53.59. Santos Ltd., the nation’s No. 3 producer, advanced 3 percent to A$14.34.Qantas Airways Ltd., Australia’s largest airline, tumbled 2.5 percent to A$4.35, the lowest since Jan. 22. Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea’s largest carrier, fell 3.3 percent to 72,600 won. Singapore Airlines Ltd., where jet fuel costs accounted for almost 37 percent of total spending, dropped 2.7 percent to S$15.64.“Increasing fuel prices are not good for the economy in general and especially for the development of the aviation business,” August Henningsen, chairman of Lufthansa Technick AG, a unit of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said at the Singapore Air show on Wednesday.Neptune Orient Lines, Singapore’s largest container- shipping company, slumped 8.2 percent to S$3.47, the biggest drop since Nov. 21. Evergreen Marine Corp., Taiwan’s biggest, dropped 6.5 percent to NT$24.45. Nippon Yusen K.K., Japan’s largest shipping line, slid 4.3 percent to 969 yen.