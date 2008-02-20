Copper in Shanghai rises to four-month high on supply concerns

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices in Shanghai rose to the highest in four months on concern demand may outpace supply during the peak construction period in the northern hemisphere spring. Zinc also gained.

Chinese imports of copper and copper products gained to 239,498 metric tons in January, 6.7 percent more than in December and the most since April, the Beijing-based customs office said Global stockpiles of the metal monitored by the London Metal Exchange fell to a four-month low of 140,350 tons.“It’s really a continuation of the strong demand coming out of China,” Colin Whitehead, an analyst at Fat Prophets in Sydney, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. “You’ve got inventory levels coming down, at the same time demand is still remaining strong, so that’s really keeping prices up,” he said.Copper for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-active contract, rose as much as 1,330 yuan, or 2 percent, to 67,500 yuan ($9,442) a ton, the highest since Oct. 17. It ended the morning at 66,860 yuan a ton.Metal for immediate delivery in Changjiang, Shanghai’s biggest cash market, declined as much as 0.8 percent to 65,500 yuan a ton on Wednesday.Copper on the London Metal Exchange for delivery in three months, which reached a four-month high, fell 0.7 percent to $8,136.50 a ton as of 12:21 p.m. in Shanghai.------------------------------------Output cutsJiangxi Copper Co., China’s second-largest producer of the metal, said most of its mine and smelter operations had been restored after disruptions caused by the country’s worst snowstorms in decades. The smelter is running at about 85 percent of capacity, the company said in a statement.Shares of Jiangxi Copper, based in eastern Guixi, Jiangxi province, rose by the daily limit of 10 percent in Shanghai trading today to 48.69 yuan.Copper prices, which reached a record $8,800 a ton in May 2006, have risen more than fivefold in the past five years on Chinese demand for the metal, used in wires and pipes.-----------------------------------------------Zin c, leadZinc and lead producers in China were also affected by power shortages caused by the country’s bad weather. Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., China’s fifth-largest zinc producer by capacity, has halted part of its production in the Qujing area since Feb. 11, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday. It didn’t say when output would be restored.Shanghai zinc for May delivery gained 2.5 percent to 19,920 yuan a ton at the 11:30 a.m. local time break, and May-delivery aluminum in Shanghai fell 0.2 percent to 19,490 yuan a ton.On the London Metal Exchange, zinc for delivery in three months declined 0.7 percent to $2,428 a ton, while aluminum lost 0.5 percent to $2,857 a ton.