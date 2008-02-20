Iran defeats Lebanon handball team

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Iran’s national handball team has defeated Lebanon at the 13th Asian Handball Championship in 2008 being held in the city of Isfahan.

The Iranian team managed to best their opponents with a win of 34-27 in their second match on Tuesday afternoon.Earlier, the Iranian team defeated China; they will come face-to-face with Bahrain on Friday.Iran is competing in group A against Kuwait, China, Bahrain and Lebanon.The top three competitors will qualify for the Handball World Cup in 2009 in the Croatian capital of Zagreb.On December 15, the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) accepted Iran’s request to host the games to bring together eight teams from Iran, South Korea, Japan, China, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the Emirates.The championship runs from 16 to 24 February. -