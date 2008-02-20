EDF profit rises 44 percent on higher power prices

PARIS (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA, Europe’s biggest power producer, reported a 44 percent increase in second-half profit, boosted by higher prices at home and asset sales.

Net income rose to about 2.11 billion euros ($3.1 billion) from 1.47 billion euros in the year-earlier period. The figures were derived by subtracting first-half earnings from the 2007 results published today. Full-year profit at the Paris-based company was 5.6 billion euros, beating analysts’ estimates.Chief Executive Officer Pierre Gadonneix sold gas-fueled power plants in Mexico to focus on developing the company’s nuclear business. The state-controlled utility, which operates 58 reactors domestically, increased power prices in August. Electricite de France is exploring a bid for Spain’s Iberdrola SA.“French operations came in better than we expected,” Peter Wirtz, a WestLB equity markets analyst in Dusseldorf, Germany, said by telephone. “Cost cutting seemed to have compensated for outages of some nuclear reactors.”Electricite de France plans to raise investments by spending 10 billion euros this year, compared with 7.5 billion euros in 2007, in part to meet “increased costs of commodities, energy and equipment,” it said. It’s targeting a gain of 1 billion euros in operating profit in 2010, compared with last year.The company this month said it held “exploratory” talks about its interest in Iberdrola with the utility’s biggest shareholder, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, which controls about 12 percent of Iberdrola.------------------------------Colder weatherElectricite de France, which supplies power to 25 million households, said Feb. 13 that fourth-quarter sales rose 5.1 percent to 17 billion euros on higher prices for power as cold weather pushed up demand for heating in some European markets.The company in August 2006 sold a majority stake in Rio de Janeiro power distributor Light Servicos de Electricidade for $319.8 million. That same year it sold two power plants in Malaysia’s Tanjong Plc. for $307 million. In December, it completed the sale of five plants and a pipeline in Mexico for $1.45 billion to Gas Natural SDG SA.“EDF pursued its disposal plan in 2007 with the sale of its residual stake in Edenor in Argentina and its power plants in Mexico,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.--------------------------------Capped pricesThe utility earns a little more than half its revenue in France, where power prices are capped by the government and are among the lowest in Europe for households. Gadonneix said last year the utility would spend 800 million euros repairing 16 reactors through 2009, which would “weigh on the output of nuclear plants over the period.” The utility said the process could last until 2011.“The unavailability of nuclear reactors was significant,” Chief Financial Officer Daniel Camus said at a news conference. The utilization rate of the utility’s 58 reactors was 80.2 percent last year compared with 83.6 percent in 2006, he said.The shares lost 1.1 percent to 73.16 euros as of 9:47 a.m. in Paris, valuing the company at 133 billion euros. The stock has dropped 11 percent this year.-------------------------------Raise ratesThe French government allowed the company to raise rates for households by 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent for commercial clients on Aug. 16. France’s regulator said the new household rate would result in “reasonable profitability” for the utility, while those for commercial customers need to be higher to allow profit.Electricite de France earnings were also affected by new business contracts under Tartam, the transition rate system. According to the plan, businesses that had opted for free-market power prices had until the end of June 2007 to come back to state-regulated prices.Under a deal agreed by the government, these businesses will benefit from below-market prices for two years at a cost to Electricite de France of 1.5 billion euros, including about 450 million euros last year and 600 million euros this year, the utility has said.Electricite de France last year began construction on a new nuclear reactor at Flamanville in France. The company earlier this month said it would apply to build a new atomic unit in New York together with Constellation Energy Group Inc. The French generator is also planning to build reactors in the U.K. after the government last month said it would support new nuclear plants. It is also targeting Chinese and South African markets.