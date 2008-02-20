“Jan-i-Gal” screened in U.S.

TEHRAN -- “Jan-i-Gal”, a production directed by Iranian Kurdish filmmaker Jamil Rostami was screened for a group of international film distributors, cineastes and Iranians residing in the U.S. on February 17 and 18.

The movie was screened in Los Angeles and San Francisco and was highly acclaimed by both spectators and critics.“Jan-i-Gal” has been selected to represent Iraq in the category of Best Foreign Language Film at the 80th Annual Academy Awards this year. It tells the story of a man called Jwamer, who is seriously wounded and arrested by mistake as the ringleader of a demonstration in the town of Sulaymaniah.-----Iran donates books and films to Vienna’s Public Library and ICSTEHRAN -- Iran’s Cultural Office in Vienna has recently donated books and films to Vienna’s Public Library and the Iranian Cultural Society (ICS) in Salzburg.The office donated 57 books and 29 rolls of Iranian movies and TV series to the library and the cultural society.The books cover various subjects including art, history, literature, religion and science..