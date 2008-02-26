Iran’s futures market for petrochemicals opens

TEHRAN (PIN) -- The futures market for petrochemical products opened on Monday.

As stated by Islamic Republic of Iran Product Stock Company PR, the petrochemical stock market witnessed offers of 202,325 tons and demand of 247,890 tons for metal, petrochemical, and agricultural products including 200,180 tons of offers against 245,900 tons of demand for metal products, 710,000 tons of offers against the same amount of demand for petrochemical products, and 435,000 tons of offers against 280,000 of demand for agricultural products.---------------------------------------- Petrochemical productsThe report states that in the petrochemical products gathering, ring 1,710 tons of tar was offered the whole amount being in demand.The amount of tar was self traded in cash in 4 ring trades amounting to 4,847,000,000 rials ($517000) at a weight of 0.86% and value of 0.33 % of the total market share.The date of delivery of the tar has been assigned as 29/Feb and 20/April Respectively.