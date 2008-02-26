King of Malaysia exalts Iran’s economic achievements

TEHRAN – King Mizan Zainal Abidin, ruler of Malaysia admired Iran’s economic and scientific accomplishments, calling for Tehran-Kuala Lumpur expansion of ties.

Paying a visit to Iran’s handicrafts and technology exhibition in Malaysia, the king named Iran the cradle of civilization and culture, IRINN reported.The 7th Malaysian Inventions and Innovations Competition, attended by 46 universities and research centers, is being held alongside Malaysian Technology Exposition, from Feb. 22.This competition honors various technological areas such as energy, mechanics, electronics, domestic science, agriculture, medicine, environment protection, information technology, biochemistry, aerospace and many more.Malaysian-based Iranian students and teachers also showcase their inventions in the expo