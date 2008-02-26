China warns against share issues

China’s stock market regulator has warned companies against making big issues of new shares to raise funds.

The announcement was carried on the front page of many newspapers and came a day after share prices dropped to a seven-month low. Regulators fear the market may fall further, as a potential slew of new shares could overwhelm investor demand.Following the warning, insurer Ping An said it might scale back or postpone a massive $17bn share issue.-----------------------------------Money grabbing“Listed companies should consider market conditions, investor sentiment and their own funding needs before deciding the timing and size of refinancing,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.“Companies by no means should engage in malicious money-grabbing in the market,” it said.Shanghai’s stock market has struggled this year after the benchmark index doubled in 2007.Investors fear an oversupply of shares as a large amount of previously non-tradable shares - often held by provinces, cities or the central government - are due to become eligible to be freely traded on the market. To boost demand for shares, authorities have recently approved at least five new mutual funds.This marks a turnaround from last year, when regulators delayed fund approvals to cool the overheated market.The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% on Tuesday, as investors speculated that authorities might plan further statements or actions to help the market.(Source: BBC)