Putin's heir backs Serbia in Kosovo dispute

BELGRADE (AFP) -- Russia's likely next president, Dmitry Medvedev, vowed Monday to stick by Belgrade in its fight against Kosovo's Western-backed declaration of independence from Serbia one week ago.

The actions behind Kosovo's split ""destroy the international security system, the international legal system, which mankind formed more than 100 years ago,"" Medvedev told reporters during a visit to the Serbian capital.Medvedev, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Vladimir Putin's pick as his successor, is virtually assured of victory in presidential elections on Sunday.""We noticed that the independence declaration by Kosovo truly complicated the situation in the region, in south-eastern Europe, and impacts on all other regions and countries"" with territorial problems, Medvedev said.""We have made a deal to coordinate together our efforts in order to get out of this complicated situation,"" he added after talks with nationalist Serbian Prime Minister Vojislav Kostunica and pro-western President Boris Tadic.Kosovo's Albanian-majority parliament unilaterally declared independence from Serbia on February 17.The move was vehemently opposed by Belgrade, backed by Russia and was followed with a series of protests in Serbia and northern Kosovo, populated mostly by the Serbs.Later Monday, Kosovo police clashed with some 150 Serbian army reservists and used teargas on protesters at the border between Serbia and Kosovo after being pelted with stones, bottles and lumps of metal.Ten police were injured in the clashes on the tense Kosovo-Serbia border before police, backed by NATO-led peacekeepers, dispersed the mob, Kosovo police service spokesman Veton Ellshani told AFP.Kosovo's independence provoked a global diplomatic split with Serbia and traditional Slavic ally Russia on one side, and Kosovo's backers -- including the United States and most European powers -- on the other.Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were the first international leaders to visit Serbia since a mass ""Kosovo is Serbia"" rally in Belgrade turned violent on Thursday, resulting in the U.S. embassy being set ablaze, killing one person.""I am convinced that there will be no stability in the region nor in the world until (Kosovo's independence declaration) is annulled,"" Kostunica said, adding that there would also be no normalization of relations with states recognizing an independent Kosovo.Serbia argues that Kosovo's secession violates UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted at the end of NATO's bombing campaign which put the disputed territory under United Nations administration while retaining Serbian sovereignty.Medvedev's visit was also marked by the signing of deal between Russian state gas company Gazprom and Serbian counterpart Srbijagas to build an underground gas reservoir and pipeline which will pump Russian gas to western Europe.