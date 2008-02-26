Renault delays deal with Russia's Avtovaz: spokeswoman

MOSCOW (AFP) -- French carmaker Renault is delaying a deal to purchase a stake in the biggest Russian auto group Avtovaz that had been expected on Tuesday, officials told AFP, without giving precise reasons for the delay.

""The agreement will not be signed. But we're expecting to finish our due diligence by the end of the month ... the process should be completed in the next few days,"" said a spokeswoman for Renault in Moscow.Renault signed a memorandum of understanding with Avtovaz in December to buy a 25-percent stake in the Soviet car giant, owner of the Lada brand, for a deal that Russian newspapers said was worth 1.3 billion dollars (878 million euros).The two companies had said they would seal the agreement by February 26.""The signing was planned for the 26th but the date can be changed ... negotiations are continuing,"" said a spokesman for Avtovaz, which is based in Tolyatti, some 800 kilometers (497 miles) southeast of Moscow.Avtovaz, which is majority owned by the state, remains the single largest carmaker in Russia but is rapidly losing its share of the market to foreign auto makers such as Ford, Renault and Toyota.