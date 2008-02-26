German February business sentiment unexpectedly rises

FRANKFURT (Bloomberg) -- German business confidence unexpectedly rose for a second month in February, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to leave interest rates at a six-year high.

The Munich-based Ifo institute said its business climate index, based on a survey of 7,000 executives, increased to 104.1 from 103.4 in January. Economists forecast a drop to 102.9, according to the median of 45 estimates in a Bloomberg News survey.The euro rose more than half a cent, shares extended gains and bonds fell as investors pared bets that the ECB will be forced to follow its U.S. and UK counterparts in reducing rates. Tuesday’s report suggests Germany, Europe’s largest economy, may weather the U.S. slowdown, record oil prices and the euro’s 12 percent gain against the dollar in the past year.“It shows all the doom and gloom is misplaced,” said Kenneth Broux, an economist at Lloyds TSB Group Plc. in London. “Growth will pick up at the end of the first quarter and the ECB doesn’t have to cut rates.”Investor confidence in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, also unexpectedly rose this month and unemployment fell to a 15-year low in January.-------------------------“Modestly optimistic”“Consumer spending seems to be gradually recovering,” said Ifo economist Gernot Nerb. “Export expectations have slightly weakened, but are still slightly positive overall. I’m modestly optimistic on the economic outlook.”Ifo’s measure of current conditions rose to 110.3 from 107.9, with a gauge of sentiment in the retail sector rising the most ever, to 1.3 from minus 17.5 last month. Still, a gauge of overall business expectations dropped more than economists forecast, to 98.2 from 99.Ifo on Feb. 21 cut its 2008 growth forecast for the German economy to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent. German household spending contracted 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, slowing economic growth to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent, the Federal Statistics Office said yesterday.The DAX has dropped 13 percent this year, the worst performance among major European equity markets.“Of course there is a slowdown, but growth in emerging markets will support German exports and falling unemployment will boost consumer spending,” said Stefan Bielmeier, an economist at Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt. “The global economic outlook is still quite favorable.”------------------------No global recessionThe International Monetary Fund last month predicted the world economy will expand 4.1 percent this year, below the 4.4 percent forecast in October, as growth in the U.S. and the euro area slows.“We will not have a global recession,” Juergen Hambrecht, chief executive officer at BASF SE, said in a Feb. 21 interview. BASF, the world’s biggest chemical producer, forecasts another year of record earnings in 2008. Growth “will be less than last year, but it will be growth,” Hambrecht said.The ECB left its key interest rate at 4 percent this month as it weighs the risk of slowing economic growth against the threat of faster inflation.Policy makers have said they’re concerned that unions will win bigger pay increases to compensate for the energy-driven jump in prices. Euro-region inflation accelerated to 3.2 percent in January, the fastest in 14 years and above the ECB’s 2 percent limit.“Policy makers cannot be complacent about inflation expectations remaining where they are,” ECB council member Athanasios Orphanides said Monday in Key Biscayne, Florida. “I don’t expect that the current downturn in the U.S. economy will have much effect” on Europe, he added.