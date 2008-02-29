Iranian preparation team in Baghdad
March 1, 2008 - 0:0
TEHRAN (Press TV) -- A high-level Iranian delegation is now in Baghdad to prepare the grounds for a visit by President Mahmud Ahmadinejad scheduled for Sunday.The delegation includes officials from Iran’s oil, transport, and foreign ministries and will address details related to Iranian president’s two-day visit.
The visit is aimed at enhancing the two neighboring states’ relations.
Ahmadinejad would become the first Iranian president to have ever visited the neighboring country.