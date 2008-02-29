SEOUL (AFP) -- South Korea's parliament on Friday endorsed Han Seung-Soo as prime minister, live television footage showed.

The National Assembly approved the appointment by 174-94 after the largest grouping, the liberal United Democratic Party, softened its objections to Han.The vote will come as a relief to conservative President Lee Myung-Bak. He has spent his first week in office struggling to form a government after three of his cabinet nominees resigned under pressure.Han, 71, is a veteran diplomat and economist who is currently the United Nations special envoy on climate change.He has served as commerce minister, finance minister and foreign minister, as well as ambassador to the United States. He was elected president of the UN General Assembly in 2001.