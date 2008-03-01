Iran's water polo team to face Italy

Iran's water polo team will take on Italy on its first match in the FINA Men's Water Polo Olympic Games Qualifiers in Oradea, Romania.

Twelve teams are to compete in two groups in the tournament, which is to take place from 2nd to 9th March.Iran, in group B with Mexico, Germany, Italy, Canada and Macedonia, is scheduled to face Italy on March 2.The first three teams will join China, U.S., Croatia, Hungary, Spain, Serbia, Australia and Montenegro in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.(Press TV)