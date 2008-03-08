New Indonesian ambassador meets Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN – Indonesia’s newly-appointed ambassador to Tehran, Ivan Veiranata Etmaja, met President Mahmud Ahmadinejad here on Saturday and handed over his credential to him.

In the meeting Ahmadinejad said Iran and Indonesia share common interests and views in the Islamic world.“Tehran and Jakarta can play a determining role at the international scene,” the president pointed out.“Expansion of bilateral ties will benefit the two states, Muslim nations, and the entire world.”Etmaja expressed satisfaction over the high level of ties between the two countries and called on Iranian experts to share their experiences with Indonesians in all fields especially energy.Ahmadinejad said Iran sees no limit in bolstering ties with Jakarta, adding that the tow countries’ potential in the areas of energy, education, industry, and trade have provided great opportunities for expansion of cooperation.Etmaja also expressed hope that bilateral relations will further improve during his tenure in Iran.The ambassador also met Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki last Saturday.Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono plans to visit Iran in the near future.