Algerian officials seize four tons of cannabis in a week
March 11, 2008 - 0:0
ALGIERS (AFP) -- Algerian authorities seized four tons of cannabis worth several million dollars on the border with Morocco during two separate hauls in the past week, a law enforcement agent said Sunday.Officials Friday discovered two tons of marijuana worth two million euros (three million dollars) inside all-terrain vehicles abandoned by drug traffickers during a police chase near the Moroccan border, a police official said.
The suspects apparently managed to escape to Morocco.
More than two tons of cannabis were seized Monday, also on the Algerian-Moroccan border.
Algeria is considered a key drug transit zone, with roughly half of all narcotics passing through the country consumed locally, according to Algeria's health minister.