Algerian officials seize four tons of cannabis in a week

ALGIERS (AFP) -- Algerian authorities seized four tons of cannabis worth several million dollars on the border with Morocco during two separate hauls in the past week, a law enforcement agent said Sunday.

Officials Friday discovered two tons of marijuana worth two million euros (three million dollars) inside all-terrain vehicles abandoned by drug traffickers during a police chase near the Moroccan border, a police official said.The suspects apparently managed to escape to Morocco.More than two tons of cannabis were seized Monday, also on the Algerian-Moroccan border.Algeria is considered a key drug transit zone, with roughly half of all narcotics passing through the country consumed locally, according to Algeria's health minister.