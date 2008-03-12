China FM rejects human rights criticism

BEIJING (AFP) -- China's foreign minister rejected criticism of the country's human rights record on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. State Department accused Beijing of continued widespread violations.

""We are strongly opposed to the practices of clinging to a Cold War mentality, drawing lines along ideology, creating confrontations, practicing double standards and interfering in China's internal affairs in the name of human rights,"" Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said.Speaking at an annual press conference on the sidelines of China's parliament, Yang was responding to a question about rights criticisms emanating from the U.S. presidential campaign.He was not directly asked about the State Department's new list of countries that violated human rights in 2007. The list dropped China from the ranks of the world's worst violators but said Beijing continued to have a ""poor"" record.The report cited tightened controls on the religious freedom of Buddhists in Tibet and in Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang region.""The government also continued to monitor, harass, detain, arrest, and imprison activists, writers, journalists, and defense lawyers and their families, many of whom were seeking to exercise their rights under the law,"" the report said.China had been fingered as one of the worst violators in the department's 2006 and 2005 reports.Rights groups criticized the removal of China from the latest list, saying it would undercut efforts to pressure the Chinese government on human rights ahead of the Beijing Olympics in August.China had promised to improve human rights ahead of the Olympics, but activists and human rights groups have reported stepped-up harassment of government critics.