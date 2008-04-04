TEHRAN (IRNA) - President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Thursday that the government should employ all its capabilities to implement a development program based on justice nationwide.

Addressing the country’s governor generals, he said all ministries and provincial organizations should spare no efforts to serve people and adopt initiatives to this end.“We should witness implementation of our programs and materialization of our goals on the 30th anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran,” pointed out the president.The president advised the governor generals to seriously control soaring prices in their provinces.Referring to 20 Farvardin (April 8) designated as National Nuclear Day, he said this significant achievement was made through solidarity, resistance, trust in God and following up the guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, bringing success for Iranians on all scenes.Iran’s success in its nuclear program will help it remove all existing barriers on its path towards development, he pointed out.On early days of last Iranian year, a group of British marines who illegally entered Iranian waters were arrested but later were pardoned by the Iranian nation and the Islamic Revolution, thus dealing a severe blow to the prestige of the global arrogance, said the president.All global powers were mobilized to throw obstacles on way of Iran’s success and development but to no avail, the president said, adding that they assumed that issuance of anti-Iran resolutions would affect the eighth parliamentary elections but the massive turn out of people thwarted this plot.They have even lost support of world public opinion and most of world nations support Iran in its righteous path, said the president, noting that “We managed to attract more foreign investments to the country and growth of inflation rate was much lower than they expected.” Caspian Sea conference in Tehran is regarded as another significant achievement for the Iranian nation last year, said the president.“We registered an economic growth in agriculture, industry and foreign trades last year,” underlined the president.Export of non-oil commodities exceeded dlrs 19 billion which is regarded as a significant development in the country, said the president.Iranian provinces which did not have a remarkable share in the country’s exports obtained a share of between dlrs 200-700 million in non-oil exports last year, he said.The Iranian nation fully supported rationing of petrol which helped reduce huge consumption of fuel in the country, President Ahmadinejad said.