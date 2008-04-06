Iran, UAE to establish joint high commission soon: Asefi

TEHRAN -- The first joint high political commission of Iran and United Arab Emirates will be established by the end of the week, Iran’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Hamid-Reza Asefi, said on Sunday.

The Iranian ambassador also said in order to complete the preparatory works for the establishment of the joint commission, UAE’s deputy foreign minister and an experts delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday.Asefi said the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister, justice minister and possibly economy minister will be high-ranking UAE officials to take part in the joint high commission.The ambassador said the establishment of the commission will be considered a great achievement for the two countries.The veteran diplomat said the move came following the agreement made by Iran and the UAE during President Mahmud Ahmadinejad’s visit to UAE in May 2007.He stated that there has been a significant progress in Iran-UAE ties since the president’s groundbreaking visit to the country.Regarding the UAE’s claims about the three Iranian islands of Abu Mussa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs just before the commencement of preparatory work for establishing the commission, Asefi said, “The two countries are determined to expand ties and misunderstanding about triple Iranian islands cannot hinder in the way of a comprehensive expansion of bilateral ties.”He said there has been a considerable increase in Iran’s technical services to the UAE and the two countries’ economic ties have risen from $12 billion to $14 billion over the past few years.“Cooperation on petrochemical industries and oil process plants has also been seriously discussed by the two countries,” the former Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stated