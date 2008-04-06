German cruise ship to dock at Iranian port

TEHRAN (IRNA)-- A cruise ship with 200 foreign tourists on board is to dock at Iranian southern port of Bandar Abbas, Hormuzgan province, on April 12, it was reported on Sunday.

The ship, named Columbus, is to anchor off the coast of Bandar Abbas next Saturday for a two-day stay. It headed for the Iranian waters from port of Hamburg, Germany, according to an Iranian travel agency.Director General of the Iran-Didar Travel Agency, Abol-Qasem Sadeqi, said that Columbus' passengers are expected to visit a number of Iranian cities in southern provinces including the cities of Shiraz, Isfahan and Bushehr.According to Sadeqi, Iran's immigration and foreign nationals police department as well as Organization of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism made necessary arrangements for the tourists' visit from the Iranian cities, historical sites and tourists hubs.Two other foreign cruise ships had docked off the coasts of Kish Island in the Persian Gulf and Bandar Abbas respectively on March 15 and 23, Sadeqi added.