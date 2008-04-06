162 candidates to contest runoff elections: official

TEHRAN — 162 candidates will campaign for the runoff parliamentary election, election commission chief Ali-Reza Afshar said on Sunday.

In 98 cities - that is about 30 percent of all constituencies - there will be a runoff, Afshar explained.Some 3,863 candidates, including 308 women, ran for the first round of legislative elections but still 81 seats out of the total 390 seats of the Majlis remain vacant.The electoral campaigns will begin officially eight days before the election date which is set for April 17, he stated.Among the total 202 elected parliamentarians, some 50 hold a Ph.D. degree and other 65 have a master’s degree, he noted, adding that this makes a better statistics comparing to the previous Majlis elections.He also said the 60 percent turnout in the March legislative election shows an increase in participation comparing to 51 percent turnout in the previous Majlis election