Khatami due in Spain and Switzerland

TEHRAN - Former president and the current Director of the Center for Dialogue among Cultures and Civilizations Mohammad Khatami is going to visit Spain and Switzerland starting today, Baran Foundation reported on Monday.

The Islamic Republic condemns the attacks on Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, Hosseini told reporters.He also criticized the U.S. air strikes on Basra and Sadr City, a Shia district of Baghdad.Iraqi and U.S. forces have been fighting Shia militiamen since Maliki ordered a crackdown on “lawless gunmen” on March 25 in the southern city of Basra, AFP reported.The fighting subsided on March 30 when Moqtada Sadr called his fighters off the streets, but has continued sporadically in Basra and Sadr City.The Iraqi government began taking more serious measures against the militants to establish security and stability in the war-ravaged country, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.Expressing hope that the occupation forces would withdraw and hand over Iraq’s domestic affairs to the country’s democratically-elected government, he stressed the need for increased vigilance and national unity among Iraqi factions to help secure peace and stability in the country.In one of the most intense days of fighting in Baghdad involving U.S. troops in recent months, U.S. helicopters fired at least four Hellfire missiles and an Air Force jet dropped a bomb on a suspected militia target as Iraqis struggled to bury their dead amid fierce street battles, the Los Angeles Times reported.The Green Zone was also targeted by a mortar attack launched from militia strongholds