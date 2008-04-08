Mauritanian al-Qaida suspects surrounded

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) -- Mauritanian security forces surrounded and exchanged fire Monday with gunmen accused of links to al-Qaida and involvement in the killing of four French tourists in December.

An Associated Press reporter saw the bodies of two men killed during sporadic shooting that lasted at least two hours on the eastern outskirts of the West African nation's capital, Nouakchott.One of the dead was a police officer. The other was a gunman in civilian clothes lying outside a house surrounded by police as well as soldiers who were calling in as reinforcements.Abdallahi Sidi, an officer assigned to the country's anti-terrorism police unit, said four to five men armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles were holed up inside the house. Their nationalities were not immediately known.The French tourists were gunned down Dec. 24 on the side of a highway where they had stopped to have a picnic near the town of Aleg, about 155 miles south of Nouakchott.Mauritanian officials say the men behind the attack are linked to an al-Qaida-affiliated terror cell headquartered in neighboring Algeria.Last week, a man accused of being involved in the killings escaped from a Mauritanian courthouse after an interrogation session, tricking guards who believed he was inside a restroom.The attack on the tourists and a subsequent assault on a Mauritanian military outpost led organizers of the Dakar Rally road race to cancel the trans-Saharan course this year.