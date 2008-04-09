Russia’s Volgagrad to deliver ‘Iran-Turkmen’ ship in mid May

TEHRAN – The managing director of Darya-ye Khazar Shipping Company here on Wednesday announced that the last (fourth) ship named Iran-Turkmen made by the Russian Volgagrad Shipyard will be added to the Company’s fleet by mid May.

Jamshid Khalili was quoted by IRNA saying that the cargo ship has 6,750 tons of loading capacity.He added that the ship was launched into water on March 22 this year.The ships are capable of navigating the Volga-Den canal, and therefore can reach open international seas from the Caspian Sea.Iran had paid US$48 million for the four ships through its Oil Stabilization Fund.He blamed the Volga River’s water freeze in Russia the reason for the delay in delivering the ship which had been scheduled for one and a half months ago.