Bush assures Iraqis will undergo 'transition'

WASHINGTON (AFP) – U.S. President George W. Bush assured Americans Saturday that the Iraqi government will undergo a ""transition,"" during which it will gradually take responsibility for the security of the country.

""So what would this transition look like?"" Bush asked rhetorically in his weekly radio address. ""On the security front, we will stay on the offense, continue to support the Iraqi security forces, continue to transfer security responsibilities to them, and move over time into an overwatch role.""The president signaled this past week that U.S. force levels will remain at around 140,000 troops -- more than before the start of the surge -- through the end of the year, his last in office.On Tuesday, the top U.S. military commander in Iraq, General David Petraeus, called for U.S. troop withdrawals to be frozen for at least 45 days after July, warning military gains remained fragile and accusing Iran of seeking to stoke violence.In his radio address, Bush reaffirmed his support for Petraeus' plan and reasserted his determination to seek victory in Iraq.""Our efforts are aimed at a clear goal: a free Iraq that can protect its people, support itself economically, and take charge of its own political affairs,"" he said. ""And no one wants to achieve that goal more than the Iraqis themselves.""