Iran, Gazprom to resume energy talks next month

TEHRAN – An energy delegation from the Russia’s energy giant Gazprom is to meet with Iranian counterparts next month in Tehran, said the deputy Iranian Minister of Oil for international affairs on Saturday.

Hossein Noqrehkar Shirazi added development of the phases 19, 20, and 21 of the South Pars gas field will be among the main issues to be discussed in the meeting.We are after broadening our cooperation with Russian companies as joint venture for development of oil and gas fields in the region, the official said.The phases 6-8 of the South Pars field will come on stream by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2009), he said adding the phases 9 and 10 are likely to come into operation in winter this year