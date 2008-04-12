China's Hu: Tibet is an internal matter

SANYA, China (AP) -- Chinese President Hu Jintao says Tibetan issues are for China to deal with alone.

In his first comments on recent unrest in Tibet, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Hu as saying Saturday that the matter is ""entirely an internal issue of China.""Hu says China's conflict with the followers of exiled Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama is not a problem of ethics, religion or human rights. He says it's a problem ""either to safeguard national unification or to split the motherland.""Xinhua quoted Hu in remarks made while meeting Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.