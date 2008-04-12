Opera singer Khosravi feels indebted to Baghcheban

TEHRAN -- Iranian opera singer Gitti Khosravi has said she hopes she will be able to perform more works of the late Samin Baghcheban in the future.

“Master Baghcheban was a benevolent person who helped me a lot in my work. When I was not in good shape financially and was not able to study under the guidance of professional instructors, he and his wife supported me and helped me develop,” she told the Mehr News Agency on Friday.“At the time, I was preparing to go to Germany to continue my studies and the Baghcheban family was heading to Turkey to live. The late Baghcheban encouraged me a lot and his wife Evelyn taught me the nuances of classical song. And finally, one day they told me I am ready to go to Europe to continue my studies since ‘we have taught you all you needed to learn.’”She added, “His death was a great shock for me. The last time I called and talked to him, he said he was OK but was worried about his wife, who was not feeling well. I wonder what she is doing now.”Khosravi studied music at the Department of Fine Arts of the University of Tehran and then moved to Germany to study at the Hamburg Conservatory.Baghcheban died on the last day of winter 2008 in Turkey, where he had resided for many years.