Iran’s sun to rise at IIDCYA festival

TEHRAN -- The Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) will hold the 14th edition of the center’s annual weeklong festival in Iranian provincial capitals from April 26 to May 1.

IIDCYA is organizing the event, entitled “Image of the Sun”, to introduce children to the cultures of the different regions of Iran.Handicrafts, regional costumes, and booklets produced by children on the folk culture of their home provinces will be displayed during the gala.Storytelling sessions, puppet plays, and painting, calligraphy, and pottery workshops will also be held during the festival.The representatives of Kermanshah, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, and Mazandaran provinces will tell folk tales and perform plays to introduce their oral tradition to Tehran citizens. Prominent literary figures of the provinces will also give short lectures during the event in Tehran.