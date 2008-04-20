Iranian ambassador, EU envoy discuss issues of mutual interest

KABUL (IRNA) -- Iranian ambassador to Kabul Fada Hossein Maleki discussed issues of mutual interest with European Union (EU) envoy in Kabul Francis Vindrell here on Saturday.

According to Iranian embassy in Kabul, in the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on international issues and the cooperation between the European Union and regional countries for expansion of stability, security, economic flourishing and helping Afghanistan toward reaching a democratic society.The two ambassadors underlined the necessity of more serious efforts to find a political solution for Afghanistan and decreasing poverty in that country.Maleki had already met with President Karzai, the UN secretary general envoy in Afghanistan, Italian ambassador in Kabul and a number of Afghan ministers and had discussed issues related to Afghanistan with them.