French, Syrian FMs to discuss Lebanon crisis

BEIRUT (Daily Star) -- As the 18th Parliament session to elect a new Lebanese president looked likely to face the fate of earlier sessions, reports emerged that the foreign ministers of Syria and France are expected to discuss the Lebanese crisis today on the sidelines of an international conference in Iraq to be held in Kuwait.

Prime Minister Fouad Siniora discussed in a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal on Sunday the potential prospects of the Kuwait conference.Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri went ahead with his preparations for holding national dialogue among the rival parties, despite the ruling coalition's objection to participating in such talks.Berri has reportedly set up 14 seats around a table on the second floor of the Parliament building in downtown Beirut.Berri told a number of local and Arab newspapers on Sunday that holding dialogue was the path to Lebanon's salvation.""Everybody knows that there is no alternative to dialogue,"" he said.But former president Amine Gemayel rejected on Sunday the holding of such dialogue before the election of a new president.Gemayel told Future News television that he was against linking the presidential election to other matters, such as forming a national unity government and drafting a new electoral law.""It is simply illogical to attach any conditions to the election of a president,"" he said.Also on Sunday, Hezbullah MP Mohammad Raad said that dialogue was the only way to end the political crisis in Lebanon. ""I want to ask those who reject dialogue: What is your alternative?"" he asked.He added that the ruling coalition's rejection of dialogue clearly proved that it did not want a solution to the crisis.Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmad Abu al-Gheit told the Arabic daily Al-Hayat on Sunday that the proposed dialogue was likely to decrease the tensions between the rival parties.Abu al-Gheit said that Lebanon's political crisis is nowhere close to its end, adding that discussing the dialogue proposal might end up being the only alternative in the absence of a will to go ahead with the election of a new president.""The situation in Lebanon is very hard, but we will continue to work on convincing the Lebanese to sit together and discuss their differences,"" he said.""The idea of dialogue is not bad at all. It might help decrease the tension between the ruling majority and the opposition,"" he added.Commenting on the ruling coalition's position that dialogue was not possible before electing a president, Abu al-Gheit said that such dialogue would become unnecessary if a new president was elected.""I am not in any way backing the holding of national dialogue, but I am saying that the idea is worth discussing,"" he said.He also denied that Egypt was mediating between Syria and Saudi Arabia, adding that Cairo and Damascus were at odds over their interpretations of the three-point Arab initiative to end Lebanon's political crisis.The initiative calls for the election of the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Michel Suleiman, as president, the formation of a national unity government, and the drafting of a new electoral law for the 2009 elections.Cairo and Riyadh believe that implementing the initiative starts with the election of a new president, while Damascus believes that the initiative must be treated as one package.Meanwhile, Suleiman stressed on Saturday the role that the Lebanese Army is playing in preserving national unity and preserving stability in the country. Suleiman said that the army would remain united despite all the political divisions.(Source: Daily Star)