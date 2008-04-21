Israel continues with Gaza slaughter

GAZA CITY (Alalam News) At least eight more Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip.

Two more Palestinians were martyred and three wounded during a raid late Sunday in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza strip, bringing the total number of dead to eight, according to Palestinian medical sources and witnesses.They were martyred in an air-to-ground missile strike, the sources said.An Israeli military source confirmed the attack, claiming that it was aimed at a ""group of armed men"", but Palestinian medical sources said most of the victims were civilian.Six Palestinian resistance fighters were also martyred in Israeli air raids early Sunday.Two Palestinian teenagers also died on Sunday of wounds sustained in an Israeli attack that killed Reuters cameraman Fadel Shana in the Gaza Strip last Wednesday, raising the total death toll in that incident to six, hospital staff said.Dozens of Palestinian journalists marched through the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Sunday in protest at Shana's killing.Carrying his portrait, they called for an independent investigation into his death.Gaza doctors said darts sprayed from a controversial type of missile used by Israel killed Shana.The Israeli military said on Sunday night that it was investigating the circumstances of the Shana's death.In the final seconds of his surviving video, Shana filmed an Israeli tank firing a shell that apparently delivered the fatal round.Nineteen Palestinians were martyred in all on Wednesday, 13 of them civilians, in an Israeli raid after which the resistance fighters killed three Israeli troopers who were involved in the raid into the territory.