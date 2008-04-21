Novartis posts 10% rise in first-quarter profit

ZURICH (Reuters) -- First-quarter net profit at Swiss drugmaker Novartis rose 10 percent to $2.31 billion, helped by vaccines sales and the weak dollar, easily beating forecasts.

Novartis, which is in a $39 billion deal to buy eye-care company Alcon, on Monday confirmed its full-year forecast for group sales to grow at a mid single-digit percentage rate and drug sales at a low single-digit rate.Europe's second-largest drugmaker by market value faces the same problems as many of its peers, with earnings growth expected to slow due to the loss of exclusivity on some of its drugs, pricing pressures and more complicated paths to market.But it benefited from the dollar's weakness in the first quarter as well as a strong performance from its vaccines unit, where sales rose 21 percent to $280 million. Group sales beat forecasts with a 9 percent rise to $9.91 billion.""I am especially pleased with the dynamic growth of vaccines and diagnostics and the new products in pharmaceuticals,"" Daniel Vasella, chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.Drug revenue was up 6 percent at $6.26 billion, despite competition from generic drugs against blood pressure tablet Lotrel and epilepsy medicine Trileptal.Drug sales fell 3 percent in local currencies. Novartis's previous guidance was for a drop in the mid-single digit percentage range because of competition from generic drugs and the withdrawal of Zelnorm in the United States.Zelnorm, an irritable bowel syndrome treatment that ran into concerns of a possible link to heart attack and strokes, will not be resubmitted for U.S. approval, Novartis said.