Unbeatable Taleblu saves Esteghlal in League Cup

TEHRAN -- An excellent performance by Esteghlal goalie Vahid Taleblu against Rah Ahan in the quarter-final of the Iran’s League Cup, here at the Azadi Stadium on Tuesday, boosted the Blues’ hopes to win the cup.

Esteghlal ended in a 2-2 draw against plucky Rah Ahan and eventually defeated the team in a penalty shoot-out to qualify for the next stage.Tehran’s popular team conceded the first goal when Ahmad Taghavi’s shot into the penalty box flew above Taleblu’s hands in the 13th minute.Esteghlal made efforts to level the match and eventually succeeded to open George Kasparov’s net by veteran Farhad Magidi in the 25th minute and the two teams went into their dressing room tied in the first half.Rah Ahan doubled the score six minutes into the second half by Majid Nur- Mohammadi ,netting the goal in a one-on-one position against Taleblu.A dramatic goal by Farhad Majidi leveled the match for the second time. He equalized the game with a thunderous shot from the outside of the penalty area in the 67th minute.Both teams missed many fantastic chances before the time ran out.Esteghlal and Rah Ahan went into the extra time after ending a 2-2 draw during 90 minutes.Rah Ahan’s Amin Torkashvand did not do well when he hit the ball to Taleblu’s body in the 100th minute and shortly after Arash Borhani the Esteghlal striker missed a goal, whose shot from the long distance went over the bar.The match refereed by Mohsen Torki went into a penalty shoot-out after 120 minutes in front of 30,000 fans.Taleblu saved three out of four of Rah Ahan’s penalty kicks to send Esteghlal into the next round.Esteghlal beat Rah Ahan 5-3 on aggregate and will meet Foulad of Khuzestan in the semi-final stage.