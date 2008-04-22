India: We do not need any guidance on dealing with Iran

NEW DELHI (IANS) -- Ahead of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahamdinejad’s visit here next week, India Tuesday asked the U.S. not to give unsolicited “guidance” on the course of its centuries-old relations with Iran and advocated dialogue to resolve the impasse over the Iranian nuclear program.

“Neither country needs any guidance on the future conduct of bilateral relations as both countries believe that engagement and dialogue alone lead to peace,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Navtej Sarna said in response to prescriptive comments made by the spokesperson of the U.S. State Department.“It is important that the genius of each nation living in a particular region is respected and allowed to flower to meet the expectations of enriching relations with neighbors,” Sarna stressed, registering India’s displeasure at the perceived attempt by the U.S. to meddle in its foreign policy, specially in the context of its ties with Iran.“Both nations are perfectly capable of managing all aspects of their relationship with the appropriate degree of care and attention,” he said while stressing on civilization ties between India and Iran which span centuries.“The situation in the region has always drawn the attention of both the nations and it can be seen perfectly well that these have been managed through continuous dialogue and exchange of delegations at various levels,” he said.The remarks of U.S. state department spokesperson Tom Casey asking India to use its influence with Iran to persuade the latter to suspend its uranium enrichment activities have also not gone down well the Indian political establishment.“This is America’s interference in our country. It’s nothing but direct interference,” Communist Party of India- Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury said here.With the Left parties putting the government on the defensive over the Iranian nuclear issue, the government is keen to underline independence of its foreign policy and will focus instead on building a more durable economic and energy partnership during the first visit of Ahamadinejad to India April 29.Energy will be high on the agenda. The meeting between Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Ahamadinejad will focus on giving a political push to the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline that is mired in differences over the pricing of the Iranian gas.