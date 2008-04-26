Zimbabwe rounds up opposition members

JOHANNESBURG ( New York Times) — Truckloads of heavily armed police officers rounded up scores, if not hundreds, of people at the headquarters of Zimbabwe’s opposition party on Friday as plainclothes investigators descended on independent monitors of the nation’s disputed elections last month, according to opposition officials, witnesses and the police.

Friday’s raid on the opposition’s nerve center and the election monitors signaled a sharp and very public escalation of the country’s deepening and increasingly violent political crisis, one that has been concentrated to date in far less visible rural areas.Both raids began around 11 a.m. in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Harvest House, the rundown, six-story headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, was still cordoned off by the police at mid-afternoon. Computers and documents were seized.The opposition’s offices had become an informal refugee camp for party supporters, some visibly wounded, who had fled what human rights groups describe as political repression in the countryside. Witnesses said they had watched as the police herded more than 200 of these bedraggled people, including pregnant women and children, onto buses.At the same time, a smaller contingent of police investigators raided the offices of the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, an alliance of civic groups that enraged the government by analyzing polling data and projecting that the opposition had won the March 29 election, perhaps by enough to avoid a runoff in the race for president. Its findings were cited Thursday by the top American diplomat for Africa as the best evidence that the opposition was the clear victor.Noel Kututwa, chairman of the alliance, said he believed that the government was trying to scare the civic groups into backing off and giving up on monitoring a presidential runoff, should one be needed. Almost four weeks after the election was held, election authorities have yet to say who won the contest between President Robert Mugabe, who has led the nation for 28 years, and the opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.Mr. Kututwa, interviewed on his cellphone, said the police came bearing a warrant to search the network’s offices for materials aimed at overthrowing the government. They were trying to locate him and the network’s director, Rindai Chipfunde-Vava, whose home was also searched on Friday.“The police here have a record of torturing people, and we’ve decided not to make ourselves available for questioning until it’s very clear what they want to do,” he said.While opposition officials and witnesses estimated that more than 300 people at Harvest House were arrested, the assistant police commissioner, Wayne Bvudzijena, said that 70 to 80 people had been taken for questioning, and that none had been arrested yet.He said the people detained were wanted on suspicion of a number of crimes, including “assault, grievous bodily harm and arson.” They had been taken by bus to a police station less than a mile from the opposition headquarters, he said.Mr. Bvudzijena also confirmed the raids on the election monitors, saying a magistrate had issued a warrant to search for evidence that the monitors had tried to “alter the outcome of the election” through bribes or other means.At a time when the pace of diplomatic activity to resolve the crisis has quickened, the raids seemed to be a finger in the eye of the American, British and African officials who have been denouncing attacks on opposition supporters and demanding that Zimbabwean election authorities release the election results.“ZANU-PF are using state institutions like the army and police to cling onto power,” said Nelson Chamisa, the opposition’s spokesman. “They’re desperate and dangerous. This is a clear omen: If something isn’t done in a few days, I tell you, this country is going to be converted into a genocide zone.”Mr. Chamisa said he saw “busloads and lorries of police armed to the teeth” pull up at the party headquarters Friday morning just as he was leaving. His cellphone began ringing incessantly as police officers swarmed into the building. He said his colleagues were telling him they were being herded together.Another opposition spokesman, Nqobizitha Mlilo, said the police were after materials supporting the party’s assertion that it had defeated Mr. Mugabe. “They were searching for equipment and documents that formed the basis of our claim that we won the election,” he said.The opposition and some human rights groups have been saying a slow-motion coup is under way in Zimbabwe, with the security forces exerting ever greater sway. At a press briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, the United States’ most senior diplomat for Africa, Jendayi E. Frazer, raised questions about whether the country’s autocratic president, Mr. Mugabe, was still in charge.She said that there seemed to be at least two power centers in Zimbabwe: Mr. Mugabe and the joint operations command, which includes the military, the police and the intelligence agency.“It does lead to a question of who’s running the country,” she said. “Since we haven’t been able to talk to President Mugabe, and others haven’t been able to talk to President Mugabe, those questions become even more salient.”Even before Friday’s raid, the efforts of independent monitors had been singled out by the government. Within days of the voting, as foreign journalists covering the election were being swept up, an American program officer for the National Democratic Institute — a Washington-based group that describes the Zimbabwe Election Support Network as its “partner organization” — was detained by Zimbabwean authorities and held in the country for six days before being released.On Friday, the institute said that one of the election network’s program managers had now been detained in the raid in Harare. “The government should not operate on the assumption that it can act with impunity,” the institute’s president, Kenneth Wollack, said in a statement. “It should know that the international community is watching and prepared to take action.”