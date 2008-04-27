Sepahan on verge of IPL championship

TEHRAN -- Sepahan of Isfahan football team went seven points clear at the top of the Iran’s Professional League(IPL) after beating the rock-bottom Shirin Faraz in Kermanshah’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

IPL’s leader Sepahan won 3-2 over Shirin Faraz of Kermanshah in the 29th week of the IPL and found itself on the verge of winning the title.Sepahan now stands first in the IPL’s table with 54 points as Saba Battery(47 points) and Persepolis(46 points) are second and third teams.In the other matches, Saba Battery was held to a 1-1 draw against defending champions Saipa in Karaj’s Enghelab Stadium.Zob Ahan defeated visitors Rah Ahan 2-0 at the Foolad Sharh’s Stadium in Isfahan and moved up to 10th while Rah Ahan dropped to 13th in the table