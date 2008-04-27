Nasr Azadani clinches gold in Asian Taekwondo Championship

ZHENGZHOU, China --Iranian taekwondoka Alireza Nasr Azadani clinched the gold medal in the 18th Asian Senior Taekwondo Championship at Zhengzhou, China, on Saturday.

In the 72-kg class he defeated Thailand’s rival and won the Asian championship.Meanwhile, Reza Naderian lost to South Korean taekwondoka in the 62-kg but clinched the silver medal.In the women’s category, Aitek Memarzadeh in the 51-kg class, and Zeinab Heidari in the 55-kg, failed to qualify for the next rounds.Mohammad Bagheri, 67-kg, and, Kurosh Rajoli, 84-kg are scheduled to compete on Sunday (today) in the men’s category.Fatemeh Nemati will also fight in the women’s the 47-kg class on Sunday