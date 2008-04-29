UK’s Forties oil pipeline to reopen Tues –BP

LONDON, (Reuters) - The UK’s Forties oil pipeline is to reopen on Tuesday after BP’s Kinneil oil processing plant was restarted after a strike at a refinery in Scotland ended, a spokeswoman for operator BP said.

Workers at the Ineos-owned Grangemouth refinery returned to work early Tuesday after a two day-strike over pensions, and quickly resumed supplies of power and steam needed to run the nearby Kinneil crude facility.“The critical utilities have been restored from Ineos... So therefore the Kinneil processing plant is being restarted and plans are in place to begin increasing offshore production during the course of the day,” the BP spokeswoman said.The strike forced BP to close Kinneil and the Forties pipeline system (FPS), which carries almost half of the UK’s oil output of about 1.5 million barrel as day from North Sea to Scotland, on Sunday.About 70 oil and gas fields are connected to Forties and each field will restart when their operators are ready, she said, so the build up of oil flows will be gradual.“It will take several days to return the FPS to normal throughput levels,” she said.About one fifth of Britain’s gas supply comes from fields that need Forties to be flowing oil to produce gas, which is sent down other pipelines to Britain’s gas network and on into homes and power stations.