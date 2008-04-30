Iran accuses major powers of violating NPT

TEHRAN -- Iran on Wednesday protested against the violation of the terms of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty by the U.S., Britain, and France.

Addressing a meeting on disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty in Geneva, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Alireza Moayeri, described nuclear weapons as a “real threat to global security”.He called for legal action against the NPT violators, saying, “There is no lawful and rational justification for the production of nuclear weapons.”“Nuclear powers have not only failed to meet their commitments to the treaty and to the reviewing committees’ decisions, but they have also upgraded and expanded their nuclear arsenals,” the ambassador argued.“The military doctrine of the United States, Britain, and France, which is based on the use of nuclear arms, is a blatant threat to the international community.”Moayeri criticized the U.S. for providing the Zionist regime with “material and equipment required for the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”Turning to Iran’s nuclear program, Moayeri said the Islamic Republic is fully cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and is determined to utilize civilian nuclear energy within the framework of the NPT and the IAEA Statute.He dismissed as unfounded the false “interpretations of the NPT which aim to restrict the rights of member states”.Commenting on the major powers’ efforts to undermine Iran’s scientific progress, the ambassador said, “Tehran will not accept any preconditions for exercising its inalienable rights.”“Iran is a peace-loving nation and will spare no effort to establish stability in the world,” he asserted