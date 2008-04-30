HK blue chips sag ahead of Fed meeting and U.S. data

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday, as investors booked profits a day after the index hit a three-month closing high and ahead of the May 1 Labor Day holiday and a U.S. interest rate meeting. Hong Kong stocks finished the month of April up 12.7 percent, outperforming a 10.6 percent gain for Japan’s Nikkei .N225, a 7 percent rise in Seoul’s Kospi and a 4 percent increase in Taiwan stocks over the same period.

But analysts said strong first-quarter results from Chinese banks, including ICBC, failed to lift the market on Wednesday because investors had expected the earnings growth for quite some time.“Their share prices have recently outperformed the market so now there is some short-term consolidating,” said Ernie Hon, an analyst at ICEA Securities. “The results were already priced in.”ICBC, the world’s biggest bank by market value, dipped 0.16 percent to HK$6.17, even though it posted a 77 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by widening interest margins and fee income growth. And China’s Bank of Communications, the country’s fifth-largest lender, fell 2.1 percent to HK$11.22 despite reporting on Tuesday a doubling in first-quarter profit, boosted by lower tax charges and strong growth in interest income and fees.Hon said Hong Kong investors feared that the U.S. markets will resume a downward trend if the Fed signals there will not be any additional interest rate cuts. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by a modest quarter percentage point on Wednesday.The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI slid 0.61 percent to close at 25,755.35 points, dragged down by heavyweight China Mobile’s 1.4 percent loss to HK$134.10.The benchmark index is down 7 percent since the start of the year and has dropped 19 percent from its all-time high hit in October.The China Enterprises Index of Hong Kong-listed mainland companies , or H shares, eased 0.47 percent to end at 14,230.25. Mainboard turnover fell to HK$82.6 billion ($10.60 billion) down from HK$88.7 billion on Tuesday.Hong Kong’s market is closed for a public holiday on Thursday.China’s key stock index in Shanghai .SSEC jumped nearly 5 percent in heavy trade on Wednesday, led by oil refiners and Ping An Insurance, after companies’ first-quarter earnings growth generally proved better than feared.“The rise in China’s A share market did put some upward pressure on H shares in Hong Kong, but overall, there are uncertainties about the U.S. markets,” said Peter Lai, a director at DBS Vickers. Lai predicted Hong Kong’s market would only find strong support around the 23,200 level in the short-term.China’s second largest life insurer, Ping An Insurance, rose 2 percent to HK$73.95 after it reported a 24 percent rise in first-quarter profits, as premium growth and income from its banking operations offset a slowdown in investment income.But China’s biggest contract chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., fell roughly 3.3 percent to HK$0.59 after it posted a bigger-than-expected net loss in the first quarter as the contract chip sector headed into a downturn and memory prices plummeted. U.S. focused trading firm Li and Fung jumped 3.7 percent to HK$32.25 in the run-up to forthcoming first-quarter U.S. GDP data. And shares in TV maker TCL Multimedia soared 24.6 percent to HK$0.405 after it reported a net profit of HK$168 million in the first quarter, reversing a HK$67 million loss the same period last year.(US$1=HK$7.8)