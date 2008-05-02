British peer calls for widening dialogue with Iran

LONDON (IRNA) -- There will never be a constructive dialogue with Iran unless the framework is widened to more than the current approach to the country’s nuclear program, according to the deputy Liberal Democrat leader in the House of Lords.

“Is there not a case for a wider framework for discussions within which we can then make progress on the nuclear issue?” Lord Wallace asked.The UK will not get constructive dialogue with the Iranian government “unless we broaden it out to a wider framework,” Wallace told Foreign Office Minister Lord Malloch-Brown.Speaking during a parliamentary debate on Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, he said that Iran had been “helpful” in Iraq and Afghanistan.“In 2003, the Iranian Government asked for a wider discussion about security in the region. The United States vetoed that,” the Liberal Democrat peer also said.His call comes ahead of the UK hosting the next ministerial round of the so-called UN Security Council permanent members plus Germany talks on Iran’s nuclear issue in London on Friday.During the debate, Lord Malloch-Brown said the UK government was convinced that the right set of incentives and punishments available diplomatically and through sanctions was in place to encourage Iran but added that “it is certainly not assured of necessary success.”Last August, the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee also called on the UK government to change its policy and “engage constructively and coherently with Iran” at a time the country was rapidly increasing its influence across the Middle East.