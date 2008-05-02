Israel's prime minister faces police questioning

BEIT-UL-MOQADDAS (AP) -- Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who is a suspect in several alleged corruption affairs, faced police questioning on Friday, his office said. It was not known which of the cases was to be covered.

In a statement Thursday, Olmert's office said that he ""made time in his busy schedule"" for one hour of interrogation on Friday, according to a police request, and he intends to ""cooperate fully"" with the police.Olmert is a suspect in shady real estate deals and questionable political appointments. He has been questioned several times in the past by police but he has never been charged.In November, police recommended closing one of the cases, which involved allegations that he tried to steer a government bank sale in the direction of supporters.In October, Israel's attorney general ordered a criminal investigation into suspicions that Olmert acted improperly while he was trade minister.If Olmert is indicted, he would have to resign, but a decision about formal charges is months away.