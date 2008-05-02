Twin suicide bombings kill 35 in Iraq

BAQUBA, Iraq (AFP) -- Twin suicide blasts ripped through a wedding party in Iraq on Thursday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 66, an Iraqi army officer said.

The suicide bombers blew themselves up at Balad Ruz, about 75 kilometres (45 miles) north of Baghdad in the restive province of Diyala in a street where guests were gathering on the traditional day for weddings.The bombers detonated their explosive vests in quick succession, said Major General Abdel Karim al-Rubaie, head of the provincial military command.""The first bomber blew himself up amid a crowd of people. Minutes later another bomber blew himself up as people were trying to rescue the victims of the first attack.""Witness Ibrahim Hassan, 26, who was among the wounded, said he fell unconscious and later found himself in hospital in the provincial capital Baquba.""The first blast happened in front of an ice cream shop. A lot of people ran to help the wounded, but two minutes later another bomber blew himself up in the crowd,"" Hassan told AFP.Confessionally mixed Diyala province is one of the most dangerous regions of Iraq where U.S. and Iraqi forces are battling Al-Qaeda jihadists.Earlier in the day, a car bomb blew up in central Baghdad as a US military patrol passed, killing at least nine people, including an American soldier, and wounding 21, security officials said.A U.S. armored car was badly damaged in the bombing, witnesses said.