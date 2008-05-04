O2 paves the way for iPhone relaunch

There were further indications today that O2 is ramping up for the release of a relaunched Apple iPhone, with news that it has extended the reach of its 3G coverage.

Media regulator Ofcom has confirmed that the network has finally completed the basic phase of its 3G rollout, a move that could increase its chances of offering a new, higher-speed iPhone later this year.Unlike most of the other mobile operators in Britain, which have had substantial 3G presences for several years, O2 has been slow to build its own high-speed network. Although it paid £4b for a license in 2000, it has lagged behind its competitors T-Mobile, 3, Orange and Vodafone in switching to 3G.Last year Ofcom demanded that all five license holders should have coverage of at least 80% of the population by the end of 2007 – but O2 failed to reach that target and was threatened with sanctions if it did not succeed by the summer.""O2 has now met its obligation to roll out its 3G services,"" said the regulator today. ""This follows Ofcom's notice to O2 in February that it would shorten its license by four months if it did not comply with its rollout obligation June 30.""Since it won the exclusive contract to service the iPhone last year, O2 has been working to extend its Edge system – a lower-speed alternative to 3G preferred by Apple.However, last month the mobile phone network slashed the price of the basic iPhone model amid speculation that a new 3G version will be on the shelves before the end of the year. The basic iPhone models have since sold out.(Source: Guardian)