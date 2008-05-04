Health tip:

Zinc in your diet

Zinc is a mineral that the body needs to help the immune system, in wound healing, and in the breakdown of carbohydrates. Second only to iron in its concentration in the body, zinc is found in protein-rich foods such as meat, peanuts and peanut butter, and legumes.If you're not getting enough zinc, here's a list of possible warning signs, courtesy of the U.S. National Library of Medicine:Slow growth rate, no appetite, slow-healing wounds, lesions on the skin, persistent infections, hair loss, abnormalities in your ability to taste and smell, difficulty seeing in the dark and insufficient hormone production in men.(Source: HealthDay News)