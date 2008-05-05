Iran urges Indian Ocean states to form first-rate cooperation body

TEHRAN – President Mahmud Ahmadinejad on Monday called on the Indian Ocean states to further coordinate their activities in efforts to establish a world-class cooperation association.

In a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim-Association for Regional Cooperation (IOR-ARC), Ahmadinejad advised the Indian Ocean countries to “take steps towards forming a modern global system based on justice and respect for humans and nations through boosting cooperation and using local talents”.The president stated that the ruling oppressive systems are on the verge of collapse and the international community needs to develop new systems.Ahmadinejad criticized world powers for failing to “resolve human sufferings in different parts of the world such as Afghanistan and Iraq”.“International organizations cannot provide proper management… because they are just pursuing the interests of major powers,” he lamented